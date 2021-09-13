Rapidly expanding Key Capture Energy plans to double Houston presence

Albany, New York-based energy storage developer Key Capture Energy LLC was already planning to double its Houston employee base in the coming months, as reported by Houston Business Journal.

Now, its acquisition by South Korea-based SK E&S Co. will create even more opportunities for growth, especially in Texas, co-founder and CEO Jeff Bishop said in an interview.

While terms of the deal were not disclosed, the energy storage company said its new owner will be investing $1 billion in Key Capture in the near term. Read more.