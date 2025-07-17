President Trump announces $92+ billion in AI, energy powerhouse investments

President Donald J. Trump’s visit to Pennsylvania, which showcased an unprecedented $92 billion commitment to cutting-edge AI and energy initiatives, ignited widespread acclaim for the Trump Administration’s vision as the catalyst for unparalleled growth and opportunity.

“I want to start by thanking President Trump for recognizing the importance of American leadership in AI innovation and for prioritizing the physical investment required in digital and energy infrastructure to make this AI revolution possible. We believe this new technology can lead to a manufacturing renaissance in the United States,” said Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray.

“Thank you so much for your leadership, for your clear and urgent direction that our nation invests in AI in the infrastructure, technology, and energy needed to unlock the extraordinary capabilities and really enable America to continue to lead,” said Google President and CIO Ruth Porat.

“Thank you, President Trump, for your leadership, particularly on energy security and what it means to our economy … We are planning $15 billion of investment between now and the end of your term in the distribution grid and the transmission grid to enable things like artificial intelligence development, shale gas development, and any other form of economic and technological development that there is,” said FirstEnergy CEO Brian Tierney.

“President Trump, you’ve led on nuclear energy in this country and you’ve reinvigorated our industry with the vision that you’ve set forth in your executive orders. Our industry is reinvigorated; we’re ready to mobilize. What we’re happy to share today is we’ve taken the call to action under your executive order … This is not only critical to achieve your goals with respect to energy dominance and winning the AI race, but it’s a driver of massive economic benefit across our country,” said Westinghouse CEO Dan Sumner.

“We’re extremely excited about the role that this data center is going to play in our plans to be able to support not just the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, but the broader mid-Atlantic region for us — and your support has been incredible across the energy space that’s required to deliver clean, reliable power, as well as your support for artificial intelligence at large,” said CoreWeave CEO Mike Intrator.