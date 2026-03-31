PK Companies has announced the acquisition of Pro-Surve Technical Services, a well-established provider of inspection, engineering and quality assurance services across the United States.

Expand PK Companies expands with acquisition of Pro-Surve Technical Services

The strategic acquisition enhances PK’s national presence while accelerating the growth of its PK Technology & Inspection division. By integrating Pro-Surve’s capabilities, PK is strengthening its ability to deliver industry-leading inspection, nondestructive examination (NDE) and compliance services, further reinforcing the quality and reliability customers have come to expect.

With more than 15 years of industry experience, Pro-Surve has built a strong reputation rooted in technical expertise, rigorous standards and a steadfast commitment to safety. The addition of its skilled workforce and technical capabilities positions the combined organization for continued growth and innovation.

“We’re excited to welcome the team at Pro-Surve to the PK family. This is a major milestone,” said Stewart Records, CEO of PK Companies. “Together, we’re expanding our reach and delivering an even broader range of high-quality inspection services to our customers. This partnership strengthens our capabilities and allows us to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions.”

According to PK, customers can expect a seamless transition with no disruption in service, along with enhanced access to technical resources, expanded inspection and NDE capabilities, and a stronger nationwide support network.

With the integration underway, PK Companies says it is well-positioned to build on the strengths of both organizations while continuing to meet evolving industry demands.

To learn more about PK Companies, visit pksti.com.

Learn more about Pro‑Surve, visit pro-surve.com.