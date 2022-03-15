Pine Wave Energy Partners agrees to sell Haynesville assets to Silver Hill Energy Partners

Pine Wave Energy Partners, LLC announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain Haynesville assets located in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, and Harrison and Panola Counties, Texas, to affiliates of Silver Hill Energy Partners III, LP.

Closing is expected in the second quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary approvals and closing conditions. Pine Wave will continue to operate its other properties and pursue new opportunities as a portfolio company of Old Ironsides Energy, LLC.

Pine Wave was formed in 2018 by Ben Hunter, Chief Executive Officer; Ben Voigt, Executive Vice President; and Stephen O’Neal, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Included in this transaction are Pine Wave’s assets located in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, and Harrison and Panola Counties, Texas, which consist of approximately 12,500 net acres with ownership interests in 10 operated wells with approximately 100 million cubic feet per day of production. Also included in the transaction is all associated midstream infrastructure, including 18 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines located in Caddo Parish and Panola County.

“This transaction with Silver Hill is a significant step in the Pine Wave story,” said Ben Hunter, Pine Wave’s Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past four years we have worked to build an outstanding position in the Haynesville, and I am proud of the way our team has executed across the board. We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with Old Ironsides and look forward to shifting our operational focus to the company’s next venture.”

“We are excited to acquire these high-quality assets, which directly offset our existing operations in the heart of the Haynesville Shale,” said Kyle Miller, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Hill. “With this transaction, we are able to further expand our development inventory in an area that continues to present tremendous opportunity. Pine Wave has done a terrific job building its business and we expect to be able to positively leverage their strong position in the region.”

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel to Pine Wave’s management team, and Shearman & Sterling LLP served as legal counsel to Silver Hill.