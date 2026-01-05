Phillips 66 Limited agrees to acquire Lindsey Oil Refinery assets

Phillips 66 Limited has agreed to acquire Lindsey Oil Refinery assets and associated infrastructure pending completion subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including customary regulatory clearances.

The announcement follows a bidding process handled by FTI Consulting, who began serving as special managers of the Lindsey Oil Refinery assets after the Official Receiver was appointed liquidator in June 2025.

The company also announced that it plans to integrate key assets into its Humber Refinery operations. Following a thorough assessment undertaken during the bid process, the company has decided to not restart standalone refinery operations at the Lindsey Oil Refinery. Due to the limitations of its scale, facilities, and capabilities, evaluations have shown that the refinery is not viable in current form.

Once completed, the acquisition and strategic investment will increase the company’s ability to supply the UK market from the Humber Refinery, boost UK energy security, and support hundreds of well-paid, high-quality jobs through site operations and future investment. When integrated with the Humber site, the storage and other infrastructure assets will enhance Humber Refinery operations, improve fuel supply to UK customers, and drive future growth opportunities for renewable and traditional fuels.

“Agreeing to acquire Lindsey Oil Refinery assets and associated infrastructure marks an important step for Phillips 66 Limited as we continue to invest in the UK’s energy security,” said Paul Fursey, Phillips 66 UK lead executive. “We recognise and deeply sympathise with how difficult the closure of the site has been for the workforce and the local community. This sale is the best way forward to secure jobs, bolster the local economy, and encourage investment in the region.”

In addition to today’s announcement and as highlighted in the Phillips 66 capital budget, Phillips 66 Limited is also investing in a multiyear project at its Humber site that will enable production of higher-quality gasoline.