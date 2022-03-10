Phillips 66 announces completion of Phillips 66 Partners acquisition

Phillips 66 announced the completion of the previously announced merger between Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) and Phillips 66.

The merger resulted in Phillips 66 acquiring all limited partnership interests in PSXP not already owned by Phillips 66 and its affiliates. Partnership unitholders received 0.50 shares of PSX common stock for each outstanding PSXP common unit, including preferred units that were converted into common units at a premium prior to closing.

Effective March 9, 2022, PSXP’s common units will no longer be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.