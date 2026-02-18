Ovintiv announces $3 billion agreement to sell its Anadarko assets

Ovintiv Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Anadarko assets, located in Oklahoma, to an undisclosed buyer, for cash proceeds of $3.0 billion.

The sale includes approximately 360 thousand net acres, which represents substantially all of the company's acreage in the play as reported to BIC Magazine. Month-to-date production in February is approximately 90 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, including approximately 27 thousand barrels per day of oil and condensate, approximately 240 million cubic feet per day of natural gas and approximately 23 thousand barrels per day of natural gas liquids.

"This transaction marks a significant milestone by focusing our portfolio, delivering on our debt target, and unlocking increased returns to our shareholders," said Brendan McCracken, Ovintiv President and CEO. "We have built one of the deepest premium inventory positions in our industry in the two most valuable plays in North America, the Permian and the Montney. This positions us to deliver superior returns for our shareholders for many years to come."

The sale is subject to the satisfaction of normal closing conditions and customary closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2026 with an effective date of January 1, 2026.

Ovintiv plans to issue its full-year and first quarter 2026 guidance and its updated shareholder return framework with the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on February 23, 2026.