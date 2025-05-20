OQ Chemicals rebrands as Oxea

OQ Chemicals is now Oxea.

Following its acquisition by funds managed by Strategic Value Partners, LLC (SVP) and by Blantyre Capital, the global chemical company is rebranding to Oxea.

The Oxea name reflects a renewed strategic vision focused on innovation, operational excellence, and dynamic global growth. While the name draws on a strong legacy of quality and expertise, the rebrand signals a new direction, backed by new ownership and a commitment to innovation and long-term success.

“This rebranding is a clear signal of our intent to drive growth and further strengthen our leadership in the global oxo chemicals market. Oxea combines continuity with change: we are an established partner entering a new era with renewed energy and a strong determination to help shape the future of the oxo chemical industry,” said Craig Rogerson, incoming Chairman of the Oxea Board of Directors. “With the support of our new owners, we are well-positioned for sustained growth, enhanced operational resilience, and continued expansion of our product portfolio. As the transition unfolds, providing uninterrupted service to our customers remains our top priority.”

With an established name and a bold vision for the future, Oxea reaffirms its commitment to the market. At its Bay City site in the U.S., the company now supplies high-purity propionaldehyde, helping partners meet increasing customer demand. In addition, Oxea has recently expanded its product portfolio with the launch of dedicated heptanoic acid production at its world-scale facility in Oberhausen, Germany. These strategic moves not only enhance supply security for Oxea’s global customers but also reflect the company’s bold vision for innovation and growth in the specialty chemicals market.