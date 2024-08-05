OCI Global agrees to sell clean ammonia project to Woodside Energy

OCI Global (OCI) has entered into a binding equity purchase agreement for the sale of 100% of its equity interests in OCI’s 1.1 million metric tonnes Clean Ammonia project under construction in Beaumont, Texas, to Woodside Energy Group Ltd (Woodside), following a competitive process.

Purchase price consideration of $2.35 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

OCI will be fully responsible for delivering a fully staffed and operational facility by completion of the Project. The total scope of the Project includes certain infrastructure and utilities required for a second line.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of OCI shareholder approval and is expected to close later this year.

