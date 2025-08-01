NTE to join Atlas Copco Group

National Tank & Equipment, LLC, an American specialty rental company, will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

The company is located in Houston, Texas, and has 310 full-time employees.

NTE is a specialty rental provider of fluid transfer and storage solutions. NTE’s rental services and capabilities include the design of engineered fluid-transfer solutions (pumps and accessories), fluid storage solutions (tanks, containers and ancillary equipment) and basic water filtration. Main customers are found within the energy, infrastructure construction, municipal, industrial, and mining sectors.

“I am very pleased to welcome NTE to the Group. With this acquisition we are entering into the specialty dewatering market in the USA, and we are further extending the portfolio of specialty rental solutions we can offer to our customers”, said Andrew Walker, Business Area President Power Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately $218 millon.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be finalized during the third quarter 2025. The company becomes part of the Specialty Rental division within the Power Technique Business Area.