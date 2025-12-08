NextEra Energy Resources acquires Symmetry Energy Solutions, expanding natural gas capabilities

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Symmetry Energy Solutions from Energy Capital Partners (ECP).

This strategic transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals, would enhance NextEra Energy Resources' existing customer supply business.

As demand for energy infrastructure grows—driven, in part, by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)—the ability to efficiently move gas is more critical than ever. This acquisition would bring complementary capabilities, deepen customer relationships and strengthen NextEra Energy Resources' position as a leader in supporting America's energy future.

Symmetry provides natural gas supply, storage and asset management solutions to a broad range of end users nationwide. The company is one of the leading suppliers of competitive natural gas in the United States, serving approximately 5,500 large commercial and industrial customers and 80,000 residential and small customers across 34 states.

"Symmetry is a perfect addition to our footprint. Bringing in Symmetry's expertise and nationwide network is expected to complement our buildout of natural gas pipelines, strengthen our natural gas platform to continue to serve large loads and further position NextEra Energy Resources to meet the surging demand", stated NextEra CEO Brian Bolster.

The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.