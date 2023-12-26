New production facility in Shreveport, Louisiana, creating 141 jobs

Multipack Services, a leading beverage manufacturing, packaging and distribution company, announced it is investing $10.4 million to establish a new production facility in Caddo Parish.

The company’s Shreveport location will develop and distribute beverages for nationally recognized brands.

The company expects to create 141 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $51,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project will result in an additional 228 indirect new jobs, for a total of 369 potential new jobs in the Northwest Region.

“Louisiana’s diverse manufacturing sector continues to be a major player in national supply chains, creating jobs and opportunities for the state’s skilled workforce,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “I thank Multipack for investing in Louisiana and recognizing the unique advantages of establishing its newest operations hub in the Northwest Region.”

The state-of-the-art facility will offer a wide range of services, including product specifications and design, and will have the capability to expand and adjust to market demands. The Shreveport site is expected to produce more than 100 million cans of lemonade, soda, tea, water, ready-to-drink cocktails, seltzers and juice products per year.

“We are pleased to have partnered with the state of Louisiana and LED, and local partners like the Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board (IDB) and economic development group BRF to make this expansion a success,” Multipack Vice President of Operations Justin Wilkinson said. “When choosing a location for our new facility, we considered the advantages of northwest Louisiana, including its access to major U.S. markets and programs such as LED FastStart, which will equip this facility with qualified and skilled workers. We thank the partners who’ve helped us get to today’s announcement and look forward to locating in Shreveport.”

Multipack is leasing existing warehouse and office space on Valley View Drive in south Shreveport. It expects to begin making improvements to the facility early next year, with production estimated to begin by the third quarter of 2024.

“The Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board is excited to welcome Multipack to our parish,” IDB Board President Kyle McInnis said. “We’re proud to support and facilitate this project bringing new jobs and more manufacturing to Caddo Parish. With several other recent economic development announcements, it is clear that manufacturing employment is continuing its positive momentum in our region.”

To secure the project in Shreveport, the state of Louisiana offered Multipack a competitive incentives package, including a $1.5 million performance-based grant for infrastructure and building improvements contingent upon meeting investment and payroll targets. The package also includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“BRF and partners – including LED, North Louisiana Economic Partnership and our local Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board – are working together to recruit progressive companies like Multipack and their leadership team, who recognize north Louisiana’s logistical and economic advantages for their operations,” BRF President and CEO Dr. John F. George Jr. said. “Our recruitment arm, Shreveport Next, led by Ryan Culp, has been successful with our partners in recruiting several companies to the region by promoting all of our region’s assets that make us a global hub for businesses.”

“NLEP congratulates BRF and all of those involved in this project,” NLEP President and CEO Justyn Dixon said. “We commend their dedication to growing the manufacturing ecosystem in northwest Louisiana.”