New Fortress Energy completes acquisition of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd

New Fortress Energy Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd., a 50-50 joint venture between Golar LNG Limited and Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund II Cayman (G) Ltd., a fund managed by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, for 31,372,549 shares of NFE and $580 million in cash.

NFE simultaneously announced the completion of the acquisition of all of the outstanding common units of Golar LNG Partners, LP for $3.55 per common unit in cash.

“The addition of the Hygo team, together with a great portfolio of world-class LNG ships and operators, enhances our efforts to bring more clean and affordable energy around the world,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of NFE. “With this acquisition, we are now a leading gas and power provider in a large and fast-growing market and have become one of the world’s premier energy transition companies.”

NFE is now a leading international gas-to-power company with an operational floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) terminal and a 50% interest in a 1500MW power plant in Sergipe, Brazil, as well as three other FSRU terminals with associated power opportunities that are advancing through development and construction.

Including the acquisition of GMLP, NFE has become more integrated by adding a global shipping fleet of seven FSRUs and six LNG carriers as well as a 50% interest in Trains 1 and 2 of the Hilli Episeyo, a floating liquefaction vessel.

The combined transactions are valued at a $5.1 billion enterprise value and a $2.43 billion equity value.

