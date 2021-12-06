MVP expands into Midland Basin

MVP Holdings LLC acquired Echo Canyon Pipeline Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries (Echo) to substantially expand its crude business in the highly-active southern Midland basin of West Texas.

Echo operates 190 miles of crude gathering pipeline located in the Upton, Reagan, Glasscock, Irion and Crockett Counties of Texas. It also owns additional truck unloading facilities, shell storage capacity, and multiple connections to major crude oil off-take pipelines.

“The Echo Canyon acquisition continues our vision to grow MVP’s footprint in Texas and become the preferred midstream and marketing partner for oil and gas producers throughout the US,” said MVP President Gary Navarro.