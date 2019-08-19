Motiva acquires Flint Hills' Port Arthur chemical plant

Photo courtesy Motiva Enterprises

Motiva Enterprises, a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian national oil company Saudi Aramco, and an affiliate of Flint Hills Resources have signed an agreement for Motiva to acquire a 100 percent ownership interest in Flint Hills Resources Port Arthur site.

The potential acquisition is targeted to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions. The parties will not be disclosing the terms of the transaction. Flint Hills acquired the plant from Huntsman Corp in 2007 for $770 million.

Motiva Enterprises owns and operates North America’s largest refinery in Port Arthur, TX.

The Flint Hills plant operates a 1.57 billion-pound-per-year ethylene cracker, a unit producing nylon component cyclohexane, and a network of pipelines and storage caverns, the sources said to Reuters. Ethylene is a building block for plastics.

Motiva has been investing heavily in the Port Arthur area since becoming the sole owner of the 607,000 bpd refinery, after the 2017 break-up of a partnership with Royal Dutch Shell Plc that created Motiva.

In April, according to Reuters, Houston-based Motiva announced it would refurbish two empty, historic buildings in downtown Port Arthur for use as offices. It also has filed documents with the state to build a $5 billion steam cracker that would produce ethylene.