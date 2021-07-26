Monument Chemical expands Gulf Coast footprint by acquiring KMTEX

Monument Chemical has acquired KMTEX LLC, a specialty chemical toller based in Port Arthur, Texas.

Chemical plant

This acquisition brings Monument a portfolio of complementary technologies and will significantly expand its overall toll processing capability with the addition of a fourth location in Texas, located on the Sabine River intercoastal waterway.

“M&A activity is an important component of our overall growth strategy, and this announcement is another step forward as we strive to continuously enhance our position as a leading provider of custom chemical manufacturing solutions,” said Paul Raymond, president and CEO of Monument. “We are not only expanding the capabilities we can offer customers by continuing to invest in the US Gulf Coast region, but also delivering on the goals we’ve set for ourselves as a company.”

The addition of chemistries produced at the Port Arthur site – including fuels, aromatic hydrocarbons, glycols, and specialty solvents – will enable Monument to offer dual-source options and more flexibility, both within the company and to customers.

“We have been investing heavily in our operations and logistics capabilities to better respond to customers’ needs and are pleased that these efforts have attracted a company of Monument’s caliber,” said Bill McConnell, president of KMTEX LLC. “With their proven track record and commitment to safety excellence, product stewardship, and continuous improvement, I am confident that this acquisition will bring new opportunities for growth to the site and the team working there.”

According to Raymond, the potential to add a team of talented employees with new skills and experience working with different chemistries was another factor that made KMTEX an attractive option as Monument considered various companies. “We see such tremendous potential here – the KMTEX team shares our mindset and dedication to continuous growth and improvement, and we look forward to exploring the new possibilities we can create together – for our customers and for the industry.”