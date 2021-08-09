Montrose Environmental Group acquires software company specializing in the quantifying, reporting and visualizing of environmental data

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of SensibleIoT, LLC, an IoT and software platform that interfaces with multiple air, water and soil data sources to provide an integrated environmental solution with advanced data analytics capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2018 by Charles Beach, Sensible has helped private and public sector clients visualize, calibrate and interact with data to develop meaningful environmental insights.

“In combining Montrose’s environmental solutions with Sensible’s platform, we are able to offer further integrated services and data analytics that will help our clients meet their environmental goals,” said Jose Revuelta, Chief Strategy Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. “Charles has been successful in working with various public-private partnerships, such as the City of Denver’s Love My Air initiative, and he has developed several cutting-edge environmental solutions for many of our clients. The application of technology and software to the environmental industry is core to our strategy, and we are excited to have Charles on our team so we can further our mission of helping protect the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil that feeds us.”