Midwest Cooling Tower Services acquires Houston's Tower Performance

Midwest Cooling Tower Services, a leading provider of cooling tower maintenance and services to oil refineries and industrial plants, announced that it has acquired Houston-based Tower Performance, Inc. (TPI).

Since its inception in 1964, TPI has grown into one of the most reliable providers of cooling tower repair, maintenance, upgrade, inspection, and construction services, led by Tony DePalma, Joe Lattanzio, and Frank Foster, said the company in a press release. The TPI facility in Houston will continue to be overseen by Frank Foster.

"We are delighted to announce our acquisition of TPI, which will grow the Midwest team in the Houston area and enhance our service and distribution capabilities through this acquisition," said Midwest President Daniel Wiltz. "TPI's commitment to excellence and safety make them a great fit within our organization. We welcome the TPI employees and look forward to working together over the coming years."