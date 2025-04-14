Mid South Extrusion announces expansion with $12.5M investment in Louisiana manufacturing facility

Mid South Extrusion (MSE), a family-owned flexible film and bag manufacturing company, is investing $12.5 million to expand production capacity with the addition of two new, state-of-the-art polyethylene extrusion lines at its facility in northeast Louisiana.

This is the second expansion the Ouachita Parish-based company has announced in seven months. In September, Mid South Extrusion announced a $17 million investment for two similar production lines to support growing consumer demand.

“Mid South Extrusion’s rapid rate of expansion illustrates the strength of Louisiana’s manufacturing sector and shows our state’s critical role in the made-in-America supply chain,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “It is always encouraging to see local, family-owned businesses like Mid South Extrusion grow – especially at this impressive pace. We are thrilled that as the company continues on its path of success and impact, it still calls Louisiana home.”

MSE’s latest expansion is expected to create 12 new jobs at the company’s Jackson Street facility in Monroe. Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project will result in an additional 26 indirect new jobs, for a total of 38 potential new jobs in the Northeast Region.

The expansion will include installing new manufacturing equipment and modifying the company’s facility to accommodate the weight and height of the lines. The company also plans to build new raw material storage silos and add a new HVAC system.

Additional lines will allow the company to increase production of polyethylene film, the thin, lightweight plastic sheeting that is used to seal and protect packaged industrial and consumer products. MSE serves customers in a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, consumer products, food and beverage, e-commerce and industrial applications.

“This investment marks a strategic advancement in our capabilities — significantly increasing our production capacity and enabling us to better serve our customers with greater speed, consistency, and flexibility,” Mid South Extrusion Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing Mark Kent Anderson said. “It positions us to support our partners as they grow, expand into new markets, and meet evolving demands, further strengthening our role as a value-added partner to manufacturers and converters in the flexible packaging industry. Our commitment to Monroe and the state of Louisiana runs deep. With steadfast support from local and state leaders, expanding here is a natural decision. We believe our best days are ahead for our community and our company. We’re excited about the future and proud to continue that journey right here in Monroe.”

Mid South Extrusion was founded in 1986 as a small blown-film company, beginning operations with one production line and four employees in a 17,000 square-foot building. After 39 years, the company remains a family-owned business and with this expansion will operate 16 production lines in 350,000 square-feet with more than 240 employees.

Equipment installations and facility upgrades are expected to begin in November, and operations will commence in early 2026.

“We are thrilled to see Mid South Extrusion continue to invest in our community with this significant expansion. This $12.5 million investment brings new jobs and economic growth to Monroe and reinforces our city’s reputation as a thriving hub for business and innovation,” Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said. “We are proud to support Mid South Extrusion’s growth and look forward to this project’s positive impact on our local economy and community. Together, we are building a brighter future for Monroe.”

To win the project in Monroe, LED offered a competitive incentive package, including a $150,000 performance-based grant for the installation and acquisition of the production lines. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

“For the second time in less than one year, Mid South Extrusion is expanding its Monroe operation. This expansion is proof of the company’s growing market share and its logistical advantage on the I-20 corridor,” Grow NELA President and CEO Rob Cleveland said. ”By investing heavily in its people, in workforce development, and in technology, Mid South Extrusion will continue to be an anchor employer for future generations of Louisiana residents.”