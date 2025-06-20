Micron announces expanded U.S. investments in leading-edge DRAM manufacturing and R&D

Micron Technology, Inc. and the Trump Administration announced Micron’s plans to expand its U.S. investments to approximately $150 billion in domestic memory manufacturing and $50 billion in R&D, creating an estimated 90,000 direct and indirect jobs.

As part of the announcement, Micron plans to invest an additional $30 billion beyond prior plans which includes building a second leading-edge memory fab in Boise, Idaho; expanding and modernizing its existing manufacturing facility in Manassas, Virginia; and bringing advanced packaging capabilities to the U.S. to enable long-term growth in High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), which is essential to the AI market. Additionally, Micron is announcing a planned $50 billion domestic R&D investment, reaffirming its long-term position as the global memory technology leader. As previously announced, Micron’s investment includes its ongoing plans for a megafab in New York.

Micron’s approximately $200 billion broader U.S. expansion vision includes two leading-edge high-volume fabs in Idaho, up to four leading-edge high-volume fabs in New York, the expansion and modernization of its existing manufacturing fab in Virginia, advanced HBM packaging capabilities and R&D to drive American innovation and technology leadership. These investments are designed to allow Micron to meet expected market demand, maintain share and support Micron’s goal of producing 40% of its DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory), a type of computer memory that stores each bit of data in a storage cell consisting of a capacitor and a transistor, in the U.S. The co-location of these two Idaho fabs with Micron’s Idaho R&D operations will drive economies of scale and faster time to market for leading-edge products, including HBM.

Micron has already achieved key construction milestones on its first Idaho fab with DRAM output scheduled to begin in 2027. The second Idaho fab will increase Micron’s production of DRAM in the U.S., serving growing market demand fueled by AI, while the company expects to begin ground preparation in New York later this year following completion of state and federal environmental review processes. Micron expects its second Idaho fab to come online before the first New York fab. Micron will continue to manage its supply growth consistent with market conditions.

Following the completion of the second Idaho fab, Micron plans to bring advanced HBM packaging capabilities to the U.S. Additionally, Micron has finalized a $275 million CHIPS Act direct funding award supporting its investment to expand and modernize its Manassas, Virginia facility, which will begin this year. This investment will onshore Micron’s 1-alpha DRAM node, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to key sectors including industrial, automotive, defense and aerospace, and medical devices.

“Micron's U.S. memory manufacturing and R&D plans underscore our commitment to driving innovation and strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry,” said Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “This approximately $200 billion investment will reinforce America’s technological leadership, create tens of thousands of American jobs across the semiconductor ecosystem and secure a domestic supply of semiconductors—critical to economic and national security. We are grateful for the support from President Trump, Secretary Lutnick and our federal, state and local partners who have been instrumental in advancing domestic semiconductor manufacturing.”

“President Trump has made it clear that the time to build in America is now,” said Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “In partnership with the Department of Commerce, Micron is announcing a $200 billion semiconductor manufacturing and R&D investment to bring the full spectrum of memory chip production back to the United States. Micron’s planned investment will ensure the U.S. advances its lead across critical industries like AI, automotive, and aerospace & defense.”

Micron anticipates that all of its U.S. investments will be eligible for the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit (AMIC), and the company has already secured support at the local, state and federal level. This includes up to $6.4 billion in CHIPS Act direct funding to support the construction of two Idaho fabs and two New York fabs, as well as the expansion and modernization of its Virginia fab. Micron applauds Rep. Tenney (R-NY) for introducing the Building Advanced Semiconductors Investment Credit Act, which would increase AMIC to 35% and extend it by four years. Strengthening AMIC will help ensure investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing over the next four years and support long-term growth, reestablishing America’s leadership in this critical industry.