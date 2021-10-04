Meritus Gas announces new partnership with OzArc Gas

Meritus Gas Partners announced a new partnership with OzArc Gas Equipment & Supply, Inc., a leading independent distributor of packaged gases and welding supplies headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Partnership

Founded in 1945, OzArc operates nine locations throughout southeastern Missouri, western Kentucky and northeastern Arkansas.

"Meritus is a great fit for our business and family," said Bob Garner, OzArc's principal owner and chairman. "By partnering with Meritus, OzArc will maintain its independence, brand and identity, and will remain under the leadership of the Garner family. We are proud that our family's legacy will carry on, and our valued employees and long-standing customers will be well cared for."

Bob Garner will retire as part of the transaction while his co-owner and son, James Garner, will remain as president. James Garner's brother and sister, co-owners Michael Beattie and Tracey Akers, will remain as vice presidents. James Garner, Beattie and Akers will all maintain significant equity ownership in Meritus.

"We are excited about what this partnership means for the future of OzArc," said James Garner. "As part of Meritus, we will gain access to financial resources, a veteran leadership team and a network of best-in-class gas distributors and management teams that will allow us to enhance customer service and grow the business in ways we may not have been able to achieve alone. We are excited to be investors in a national business with excellent growth prospects and exposure to other geographies and sectors across the U.S."

"We are fortunate to welcome OzArc, the Garner family and their dedicated employees into Meritus," said Meritus Chairman Scott Kaltrider. "For over 75 years, the Garners have established OzArc as a leading independent distributor in the Midwest and Mid-South geographies. OzArc has an excellent reputation in the areas it services and we see immediate opportunities to help expand its current product and service offerings and geographical footprint to grow the business substantially. OzArc represents a key component in Meritus' strategy of building a national federation of high-quality, independently operated packaged gas distributors. We are excited about our partnership with OzArc as well as the outlook for Meritus moving forward."