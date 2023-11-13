Mach Natural Resources adds $815 million of oil and gas properties in Oklahoma

Mach Natural Resources LP signed an agreement with Paloma Partners IV, LLC, a privately-held Delaware limited liability company backed by EnCap Investments and its affiliated companies, to acquire certain interests in oil and gas properties, rights and related assets located in certain counties in Oklahoma for a total cash consideration of $815 million, subject to customary terms, conditions, and closing price adjustments.

The acquisition is expected to close December 29, 2023, with an effective date of September 1, 2023.

Asset highlights

Recent production of approximately 32,000 Boepd (23% oil, 57% liquids)

PDP reserves of approximately 31.5 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe")

1 rig currently running in Grady County with 6 additional wells expected to be completed between effective date and closing date

Approximately 62,000 net acres in the Anadarko Basin in Canadian, Grady, McClain, Caddo, Custer, Dewey, Blaine and Kingfisher Counties, Oklahoma, approximately 76% located in the core development area in Canadian and Grady Counties

High-return drilling locations with over 12 years of operated inventory on a 1 rig program

Acquisition Highlights