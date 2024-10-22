LyondellBasell, CPChem and Infinity Recycling invest in Alterra to accelerate advanced plastic recycling

Alterra announced the first closing of its latest equity investment round with funding from Infinity Recycling, LyondellBasell and Chevron Phillips Chemical.

This investment round will accelerate the commercialization of Alterra's Advanced Recycling technology, designed to transform discarded plastic into valuable raw materials, creating a more sustainable and circular economy. Infinity Recycling led the financing round via its Circular Plastics Fund. Alterra also received additional equity investments as part of this round from Finnish circular and renewable feedstock solutions partner Neste and long-term private investor Potenza Capital.

Alterra's innovative technology converts discarded plastic into valuable resources, reducing landfill dependence and supporting the transition to a circular economy. With this new funding, the company aims to deploy its solutions globally, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable plastics management.

Fred Schmuck, CEO of Alterra, stated, "This funding marks a pivotal moment in our journey. We are excited to collaborate with our strategic partners to scale our technology and bring effective recycling solutions to communities around the world. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on the environment and create a more sustainable future."

Arie Hooimeijer, Head of Investments at Infinity Recycling, added, "Investing in Alterra aligns with our mission to support innovative solutions in the circular plastics economy. The advanced recycling technology developed by Alterra not only reduces plastic waste by re-using plastic materials but also unlocks new economic opportunities. We are thrilled to be part of this transformative effort."

Martino Gabellich, Vice President of Advanced Recycling and Low Carbon Solutions at LyondellBasell, remarked, "Our investment in Alterra demonstrates our commitment to capturing value from plastic waste and preventing it from going to incineration or landfills. These continuous investments along the value chain will help us scale our range of circular and low carbon solutions for our customers, while also contributing to the efforts to build a circular economy that benefits society and the planet."

Benny Mermans, Vice President of Sustainability at Chevron Phillips Chemical, remarked, "This investment in Alterra reflects our company's broader sustainability goals, including collaborating globally to advance the circular economy. We support ending plastic waste in the environment by sustainably recycling used plastics to create new and valuable products."