Houston's Kinder Morgan to purchase Stagecoach Gas Services

Houston-based Kinder Morgan, Inc. announced that it will acquire Stagecoach Gas Services LLC, a natural gas pipeline and storage joint venture between Consolidated Edison, Inc. and Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Stagecoach consists of four natural gas storage facilities with a total FERC-certificated working gas capacity of 41 billion cubic feet and 185 miles of natural gas pipelines with multiple interconnects to major interstate natural gas pipelines, including Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP), a KMI subsidiary. The transaction requires regulatory approval under Hart-Scott-Rodino, and it is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

“Acquiring Stagecoach will enhance our service to customers in this part of the country,” said KMI’s President of Interstate Natural Gas Pipelines Kimberly S. Watson. “These natural gas pipeline and storage facilities help connect natural gas supply sources and Northeast demand areas."

Natural gas has long been responsible for providing heat and hot water to homes and businesses in the Northeast, and it now has an increasingly vital role as a reliable, low emissions partner backing up growing renewable power generation said Watson. "We look forward to integrating these facilities into our suite of existing assets in the region,” she added.

KMI expects the investment to be immediately accretive to its shareholders. The $1.225 billion purchase price represents approximately 10 times Stagecoach 2020 EBITDA that, with synergies, is expected to improve to a high single-digit EBITDA multiple.