JERA to acquire interest in Haynesville Shale gas asset in Louisiana

JERA Co. Inc. announced that it has — through its subsidiary JERA Americas Inc. — reached an agreement with Williams and GEP Haynesville II, LLC to acquire 100% of their respective interests in the South Mansfield upstream asset located in western Louisiana’s Haynesville Shale basin.

The Haynesville Acquisition supports JERA’s strategy of building a diversified, responsible, and resilient asset portfolio.

JERA will acquire its interest in the Haynesville asset, which currently produces more than 500 MMscfd and includes 200 undeveloped locations, through an upfront investment of $1.5 billion. The transaction includes a future investment plan under which JERA will increase total production to 1 Bscfd. The Haynesville Acquisition’s strategic value is supported by robust current production and proven reserves, established gathering, treating and transport infrastructure, and proximity to Gulf Coast LNG and data center hubs.

The Haynesville Acquisition builds on JERA’s substantial and growing presence in the United States, including its recent announcement of the largest offtake of U.S. LNG from a single buyer — 5.5 million tonnes per year for 20 years — and the Blue Point low-carbon ammonia development project. JERA also owns, in whole or in part, 10 power generation assets across the country.

“The U.S. energy sector is leading the way in the global LNG market and JERA’s investments have lined up accordingly,” said John O’Brien, JERA Americas’ chief executive officer. “The upstream Haynesville Acquisition is a strategic addition to our asset portfolio, enabling us to advance our unique supply chain expertise while deepening our commitment to Americas’ energy future.”

Ryosuke Tsugaru, JERA’s chief low carbon fuel officer, added, “The Haynesville Acquisition substantially expands our partnerships in the United States. The benefits are clear: enhanced diversification for JERA’s LNG value chain, expanded global reach across the gas value chain and overall risk mitigation in a volatile energy market. The project thus clearly aligns with our strategic priorities and reinforces our core mission to provide a stable and secure energy supply globally.” The Haynesville Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.