IVS Investment Banking serves as exclusive financial advisor to DDT in sale to CEDA

IVS Investment Banking announces the successful sale of Decoking, Descaling Technology Inc. and D.D. Technology, Inc. to CEDA International Corporation (CEDA).

IVS Investment Banking guides DDT through exclusive sale process

IVS served as the exclusive financial advisor to DDT throughout the transaction.

“The addition of DDT strengthens an already established service line and enhances our ability to deliver greater depth, expertise and expanded capability within our Pigging & Decoking services,” said Aaron Borschneck, President and CEO of CEDA. “We are pleased to welcome the DDT team and look forward to integrating their knowledge, specialized equipment and technology into our existing operations.”

DDT’s representatives highlighted IVS Investment Banking’s role in guiding the company through a competitive, disciplined and successful sale process.

“IVS Investment Banking was an exceptional advisor throughout the entire sales process—from initial engagement through the successful closing of the transaction,” said Pat V. Cherak, lead counsel representing DDT. “The process was transparent, strategic and highly effective. In my view, John Zapalac of IVS Investment Banking is a true balance sheet surgeon—focused, disciplined and committed to achieving the best possible outcome.”

More on this story at IVS Investment Banking.