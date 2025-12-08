ITT to acquire SPX FLOW

ITT Inc., a provider of highly engineered critical components and manufacturer of innovative technologies, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Lone Star Funds to acquire SPX FLOW, a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and process technologies for attractive end markets including industrial, health and nutrition, for a total consideration of $4.775 billion in cash and equity.

This represents 14.2x SPX FLOW’s forecasted full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA, or 11.5x including expected cost synergies.

The acquisition of SPX FLOW adds critical equipment and adjacent flow and process technologies that extend ITT’s capabilities to address complex customer challenges across growing end markets with secular trends, including industrial, chemical, energy, mining, nutrition and health and personal care. The U.S.-based company brings premier brands and longstanding blue-chip customer relationships along with deep technical expertise and best-in-class aftermarket services for pumps, valves, mixers and other flow and process solutions. In the trailing twelve-month period ended Sept. 27, 2025, SPX FLOW generated $1.3 billion in revenue with approximately 42% gross margin and greater than 21% EBITDA margin (22% adjusted), with 43% aftermarket sales. Upon close, SPX FLOW will join ITT’s Industrial Process (IP) segment. IP is a global leader in centrifugal and twin-screw pumps and engineered valves with ~$1.4 billion in revenue in 2024.

“The acquisition of SPX FLOW checks all the boxes. It builds on our core strength in highly engineered components, brings adjacent technologies to the core, expands our total addressable market, it is well run and to top it off is an outstanding cultural fit. The addition of SPX FLOW’s world-class, critical industrial equipment and flow technologies, including premier brands like Waukesha Cherry-Burrell®, Lightnin® and Bran+Luebbe®, enhances our ability to address complex customer challenges at even greater scale. ITT’s playbook of differentiation in execution and innovation combined with SPX FLOW’s leading brands and engineering expertise creates significant opportunity for long-term value creation. On behalf of ITT, I am truly honored to partner with SPX FLOW’s talented team of approximately 3,800 employees to better serve and work hard for our customers and our shareholders,” said Luca Savi, ITT’s Chief Executive Officer and President.

“Joining ITT marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our company. ITT’s world-class Industrial Process businesses are a natural fit for SPX FLOW’s market-leading industrial, health, and nutrition brands. By leveraging our joint global capabilities, we can provide customers with the technology, engineering and operational capabilities to create innovative solutions for their process needs, resulting in exceptional business performance,” said Marc Michael, President and CEO, SPX FLOW.

The acquisition of SPX FLOW represents a milestone in ITT’s 2030 vision, aligns with ITT’s overall strategy, creates value through compounding with M&A and accelerates its portfolio reshaping. Deploying ITT’s acquisition playbook, the Company estimates an $80 million run rate of cost synergies by the end of year three post-close, with the transaction expected to be immediately accretive to ITT gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin with adjusted EPS accretion in 2026 and double digits anticipated in the first full year post-close excluding amortization of intangibles.