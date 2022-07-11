Integrated Power Services acquires Tampa Armature Works Inc.

IPS, a North American leader of single-source solutions for industrial and commercial power and mechanical processes, has acquired Tampa Armature Works Inc. (TAW).

The sale includes all eleven TAW locations serving customers in the Southeastern U.S., Caribbean, South America, and internationally.

TAW’s four divisions — Service Centers, Power Systems, Custom Equipment, and Technical Field Services — offer TAW customers integrated single-source power solutions. These divisions will operate within IPS as a new region in its North American network. Greg Hanlon will lead this new region as Executive Vice-President and General Manager of TAW, reporting to John Zuleger, President, and CEO of IPS.

The acquisition builds on IPS’s leading service capabilities across North America for electromechanical equipment, expanding their Power Management services with NETA-certified technicians, switchgear and transformer repair, controls and drives, custom generator sets, e-houses, and standby power generation services. IPS’s industry-leading teams and network will include 55 locations, 44 repair centers, 1,700 employees, 1,000 skilled technicians, and 300 full-time field technicians.

“TAW has a long and storied history over the course of 101 years in business. Although, I thought this day may never come, I believe strongly that the combination of TAW and IPS will create a national network of services highly valued by customers. I am convinced this strategic acquisition will enhance our growth opportunities and enable us to achieve some of our longer-term goals and objectives at a much faster speed. I am also delighted to say I will continue to be an owner of these combined businesses and assist in the growth objectives we both have,” said J.A. Turner, III of TAW.

“The strategic acquisition of TAW represents a significant opportunity to join with a well-known, industry-leading power services company. We will have a unique opportunity to learn much from each other and become a trusted advisor to our customers. We expect the combination of these two leading companies to provide exciting new offerings and growth opportunities for our customers, employees, and suppliers across North America,” said John Zuleger, IPS President & CEO.

For more information on IPS or Tampa Armature Works, or to arrange an interview with IPS senior management, contact Megan Thompson, IPS Director of Marketing, at (864) 451-5636 or mcthompson@ips.us or Mike Barto, TAW Chief Operating Officer, at (847) 800-1490 or Mike.Barto@tawinc.com.