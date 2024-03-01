Industrial services provider thriving under new ownership

Companies start up all the time in the booming Gulf Coast region.

But for a newcomer to experience immediate success is rare. That’s exactly what PBI International has encountered since it was founded in 2019.

Following recent changes, the company has embarked on new initiatives and plans for even greater accomplishments. "We’re under new ownership; we’ve got support — we have a road map — we’re a new company," Hasten Parker, PBI International’s new COO said. We are positioning ourselves for sustainable growth by offering value propositions and enhancing the customer experience.

PBI was recently purchased by Ruben S. Martin III, the president and CEO of Martin Resource Management Corp. of Kilgore, Texas.

"We’ve put a lot of processes and systems in place and have a lot more depth and capabilities," Parker said, adding that it’s important for the market to understand PBI International’s diversity and depth. "It all starts with people and were putting the right people in the right place and setting them up for success now."

The company specializes in industrial, mechanical, environmental and soft craft services with multiple locations focused on maintenance, turnarounds and project-based needs.

PBI International’s new owner serves as president of Martin Resource Management Corp. which is a holding company for dozens of diversified O&G business operations. Martin has worked in various capacities within the company since he began his career and has served as president since 1981. He also served as CEO of Martin Midstream Partners from 2002 until 2020.

Since the late 1970s, Martin has provided the strategic vision for the corporation, having seen it operate in peaks and valleys — having lived through numerous commodity cycles. Through it all, Martin has developed acute business acumen and has leveraged that experience to create value and opportunity.

The Martin Companies have grown and developed into the provider of choice for the transportation and distribution of petroleum products and byproducts. Martin facilities provide critical movement and storage along the Gulf Coast region, allowing some of the world’s largest companies to freely operate and succeed.

Martin still gets excited about new business projects and acquisitions. During his tenure, the Martin Companies have expanded their footprint from a regional to a national company, with operations from California to Florida and as far north as Illinois.

Parker emphasized the key strengths of PBI International. "We have some really talented employees, great facilities and a lot of new equipment and tooling."

Headquartered in La Porte, Texas, the company’s other Texas locations include the Houston Ship Channel, Corpus Christi, Beaumont and Midland. It also has an office in Sulphur, Louisiana.

A graduate of the University of Texas Executive Leadership program, Parker brings a track record of guiding business development initiatives, realigning leadership teams and stimulating renewed stability via business strategies based around people, processes and systems. He also holds associate of applied science degrees in industrial engineering from Platte College and in business from the University of California. Parker is also a certified project management professional, certified maintenance reliability professional and a six-sigma green belt.

