Gulf Island makes $1.3MM restoration plans, La. facilities

Gulf Island Fabrication, a steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial and energy sectors, is working to restore its Houma, Louisiana, facilities which were hit hard by Hurricane Ida in August.

The restoration investment is projected at $1.3 million and is currently under review with the state of Louisiana.

"Replacement buildings and equipment were damaged beyond repair by wind, rain, and power spikes," officials said on the state's economic development site.

The restoration project will include materials, installation, labor, and engineering, as well as necessary land and building work, such as electrical, plumbing and foundation repair, in order to restore the facilities to their pre-hurricane condition.

Plans are made to repair two operation and personnel modular office buildings, a metal building which housed gantry cranes and automated pipe-cutting equipment, along with 6-250hp rotary screw compressors used to run pneumatic tools for the manufacturing operation, officials said.

Designated a Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ida arrived in Houma, Louisiana, at 150 mph, matching the strongest landfall in the state's history.

The hurricane-damaged integrated facilities in this Terrebonne Parish town are located on 226 acres on the east bank of the Houma Navigation Canal, and on a slip adjacent to the Houma Navigation Canal, approximately 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and have 5,970 linear feet of water frontage with 2,535 feet of steel bulkheads.