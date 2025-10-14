Greenflash acquires 200 MW / 400 MWh pre-NTP battery storage project in Texas

Greenflash Infrastructure, L.P. (Greenflash) announced the acquisition of Rock Rose, a 200 MW / 400 MWh pre-Notice-to-Proceed (NTP) stand-alone battery energy storage project located in Fort Bend County, Texas, southeast of Houston, from Advanced Power.

The project adds to Greenflash’s ERCOT portfolio and was selected for its interconnection position, transmission access, and capacity to support grid reliability and flexible dispatch. The acquisition supports Greenflash’s strategy to deploy utility-scale battery projects across ERCOT.

“This acquisition adds near-term, execution-ready capacity toward our 5 GW ERCOT buildout,” said Vishal Apte, Managing Partner at Greenflash.

“ERCOT, like other major power markets in the U.S., has an urgent need for projects that enhance grid reliability,” said Tom Spang, Advanced Power’s CEO. “As a premier developer of thermal, renewable, and now, BESS technology, Advanced Power is committed to bringing these contemporary power solutions to companies like Greenflash, who recognize the region’s urgent and growing energy and capacity needs. We look forward to their continuing success, as they advance Rock Rose through construction and long-term operations.”

The fully permitted, interconnection-ready project is expected to receive Notice to Proceed in 2026, with commercial operations targeted for mid-2027.