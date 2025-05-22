Goodyear announces sale of chemical business

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the majority of its Goodyear Chemical business to Gemspring Capital Management, LLC.

The transaction follows a previously announced strategic review of Goodyear's Chemical business in connection with the Goodyear Forward transformation plan.

Goodyear Chemical is a leading producer of synthetic rubber, offering a broad product portfolio in North America and serving the automotive aftermarket as well as the consumer and industrial end markets. Pursuant to the transaction terms, Gemspring will pay Goodyear cash proceeds at closing of approximately $650 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments, for Goodyear Chemical facilities in Houston and Beaumont, Texas, and a related research office in Akron, Ohio. Additionally, the transaction provides for a long-term supply agreement.

"With the sale of our chemical business, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to optimizing our portfolio and creating shareholder value," said Goodyear Chief Executive Officer and President Mark Stewart. "We are grateful to our Goodyear Chemical associates who have driven the success of this business. We will work closely with Gemspring to help ensure a smooth transition for our associates, customers and suppliers."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, as well as other customary closing conditions and is expected to close by late 2025. Goodyear intends to use transaction proceeds to reduce leverage and fund initiatives in connection with the Goodyear Forward transformation plan.

Goodyear will retain its Chemical facilities in Niagara Falls, New York, and Bayport, Texas, and its rights to the products produced at such facilities.