Flowserve announces partnership with Gradiant to accelerate growth in the water technology market

Flowserve Corporation, a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today it has entered into a non-exclusive partnership agreement with Gradiant to help address the most challenging problems in water and wastewater treatment.

Flowserve announces partnership with Gradiant

Flowserve has more than two centuries of experience serving the global water industry, providing low maintenance, energy efficient pumps, valves, seals and services to both the municipal and industrial water sectors. This partnership will combine Flowserve’s flow control solutions and product expertise with Gradiant’s innovative tailored water treatment technology to provide unparalleled total water treatment solutions for our customers. Flowserve also continues to upgrade its water portfolio with market leading flow control products and solutions for the water industry. Recent additions include the H2O+ submersible pump, a suite of highly efficient pumps for desalination, as well as our RedRaven IoT platform, which enhances our overall solutions portfolio and aftermarket services.

“As we further diversify, decarbonize and digitize to drive growth and continue to support our customers, this partnership is a tangible way we’re advancing our offerings in new geographies, new marketing applications and new technology synergies,” said Scott Rowe, Flowserve president and chief executive officer. “This new partnership with Gradiant not only strengthens Flowserve’s commitment and offering to the water market, but it also supports our sustainable development goals to make the world better for everyone.”

Gradiant develops and delivers advanced water and wastewater treatment facilities around the world, with a primary focus in the rapidly growing Asia Pacific and Americas for customers with mission-critical needs in cleantech water and sustainable operations. The company offers a broad portfolio of proprietary and patented technologies and services that focus on water reuse, resource recovery, brine concentration for minimum and zero liquid discharge (MLD / ZLD), and digital solutions for plant performance optimization. Gradiant offers flexible models for the design-build, operate-maintain, and financing of projects based on customers’ specific needs and situations.

“Working with a global flow control leader like Flowserve gives us access to a wider range of industry for our total solutions,” said Anurag Bajpayee, Gradiant co-founder and CEO. “This collaboration allows more rapid adoption of Gradiant’s cleantech water solutions into new market segments, leveraging Gradiant’s established project delivery resources and process expertise with Flowserve’s distribution reach.”