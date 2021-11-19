Flint Hills Resources to transfer propylene business to INVISTA

Flint Hills Resources’ Houston and Longview chemical plants will join INVISTA on January 1, 2022, as part of a corporate restructuring under its shared parent company.

Partnership

INVISTA is a leading nylon 6,6 chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers advanced materials company with operations in Orange and Victoria, Texas, as well as worldwide.

"Customers and partners can expect a seamless transition with the same contacts, products and quality of service they have come to expect from Flint Hills Resources," said officials with Flint Hills Resources in a statement.

For more information, contact Deanna Altenhoff, public affairs director, at 512-495-1571.