Flex expands manufacturing capacity with new facility in Dallas, Texas

Flex announced the expansion of its U.S. manufacturing capacity with a new 400,000-square-foot Dallas manufacturing facility focused on power products.

Flex's Dallas location significantly boosts production capacity and efficiency for its grid-to-chip data center power infrastructure solutions, including power pods, power distribution units and low-voltage switchgear. This strategic investment enhances Flex's ability to meet the rising power infrastructure demands driven by AI adoption and reduces production lead times for U.S. customers.

Flex continues to invest in its capabilities to serve the data center market. Following the acquisition of Crown Technical Systems in October 2024, the new Dallas facility will serve as a central hub, bringing together technical power pod fabrication and assembly with utility-grade capabilities in the U.S., enabling faster and more efficient distribution for its growing North American customer base.

Flex has a proven track record of scaling power pod production in EMEA and is leveraging that expertise for its U.S. expansion.

"As AI adoption accelerates, the need for reliable, efficient, and scalable power infrastructure grows," said Chris Butler, President of Embedded and Critical Power at Flex. "Our new Dallas facility positions us to deliver next-generation power infrastructure solutions that help customers maximize computing performance while reducing deployment times. We are committed to tackling the complex power challenges of AI-enabled data centers."

As part of Flex's continued U.S. growth plan, this expansion reinforces the company's dedication to scaling production to meet the increasing domestic demand for power solutions.