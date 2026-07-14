Ferguson to acquire FloWorks in $1.6 billion deal

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire FWI Holdings, Inc., a leading industrial distributor and service provider of highly technical valves and flow control solutions, from Wynnchurch Capital L.P.

The cash transaction values FloWorks at an enterprise value of approximately $1.6 billion. Ferguson expects to realize significant revenue synergies as well as certain cost synergies from network optimization, logistics and technology. The total consideration represents an acquisition multiple of approximately 10x LTM Adj. EBITDA, including expected synergies of approximately $45 million. Ferguson expects to remain within its targeted net debt to adjusted EBITDA range of 1 – 2x upon closing the transaction, as we continue to execute our capital allocation strategy.

FloWorks generated 2025 revenues of approximately $1 billion. Based in Houston, the company holds a 65+ year legacy as a leading flow control distributor with more than 60 locations in the United States and Canada serving highly technical industries including chemicals, refining, power generation, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and datacenters. The acquisition will expand Ferguson’s specialty industrial flow control platform, adding technical depth, attractive end market and product exposure and significant recurring MRO-driven revenue.

“FloWorks strengthens our leading position in high-growth industrial end markets, while adding meaningful capabilities and geographic coverage which we can leverage across our non-residential customer groups,” said Kevin Murphy, CEO of Ferguson. "Their expert teams, technical capabilities and strong OEM brands will further enhance our ability to provide essential water solutions for the specialized professional. We welcome their associates to Ferguson and look forward to our next chapter of growth together.”

"Joining Ferguson ensures our 65+ year legacy continues with a partner that shares our commitment to customer service and operational excellence," said Scott Jackson, CEO of FloWorks. "Ferguson's scaled platform and capabilities will empower our associates to better serve our customers. This marks an exciting next chapter in FloWorks' history and provides a great home for our associates."

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.