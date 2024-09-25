Fabricated Steel Products expanding Baton Rouge facility

Fabricated Steel Products, Inc. announced an expansion of its East Baton Rouge Parish facility that will add state-of-the-art technology, enhance overall productivity and efficiency and create new jobs.

The $3.2 million investment will include a state-of-the-art robotic assembly and welding line that is expected to increase the company’s production of structural steel by 50 percent.

FSP expects to create 15 direct new jobs while retaining 75 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 22 indirect new jobs, for a total of 37 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

“It is gratifying to see a company that has been in operation for nearly 40 years continue to grow and thrive in Louisiana,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “We want to thank FSP for its commitment to Louisiana workers and its unwavering support of industry around the state.”

FSP was founded in 1986 with one shop in Baton Rouge to support Louisiana’s petrochemical industry. The company has since added multiple locations to provide high-quality structural and miscellaneous steel fabrication, steel detailing and engineered connection design solutions for customers across the Gulf Coast in a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, food processing, automotive and defense.

“This project underscores our commitment to leveraging the latest technology to create new jobs for our community while supporting our mission to set new benchmarks for efficiency in the steel fabrication industry,” FSP President Blake Tabor said.

The expansion will add 5,600 square feet of advanced fabrication space at FSP’s facility at 2487 N. Flannery Rd. in Baton Rouge. Construction is expected to begin next month and conclude in April 2025. The company estimates 10 construction jobs will be created at peak construction.

“As Baton Rouge continues to grow and attract innovative industries, the expansion of Fabricated Steel Products marks an exciting milestone for our local economy,” Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. “This investment not only strengthens our region’s manufacturing capacity but also underscores the resilience and vitality of our city. We are proud to see companies like FSP choose Baton Rouge for their growth, creating skilled, well-paying jobs that contribute to the overall economic well-being of our community.”

To win the project in Baton Rouge, LED offered FSP a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. It also includes a $150,000 reimbursable grant from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure and equipment, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“We are delighted to celebrate the expansion of Fabricated Steel Products in Baton Rouge,” said Lori Melancon, Baton Rouge Area Chamber president and CEO. “We’re proud to support their growth and grateful to our partners, whose collaboration made this investment possible.”