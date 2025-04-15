Entergy investing $37 billion in clean energy and grid resilience

Entergy is making a bold move to fuel the burgeoning industrial landscape and enhance energy reliability across the Gulf South, announcing a massive $37 billion investment through 2028.

The strategic capital allocation, detailed in the company's newly released 2024 Performance Report, will focus on expanding clean energy capacity, fortifying grid resilience and supporting the rapid industrial growth being witnessed in Louisiana and Entergy's other service territories.

Company leaders emphasize that this significant investment in generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure positions Entergy to effectively meet the escalating energy demands of new industries, with data centers being a particularly prominent driver.

“Without strengthening and modernizing the electric grid, all customers would face a greater financial burden and disruption when storms cause significant damage and longer power outages. But the burden would be more keenly felt by those who are most vulnerable. Our four-year capital plan includes $16 billion in transmission and distribution improvements to support greater resilience and reliability of service,” stated Entergy Chairman and CEO Drew Marsh.

The economic vitality of the Gulf South is projected to translate into a robust 6% to 7% compound annual growth rate in Entergy’s retail sales through 2028. Notably, industrial sales are anticipated to surge by an impressive 12% to 13% annually, with nearly 60% of this growth stemming from the energy-intensive needs of large data center clients. Entergy has already solidified its commitment to this sector with major projects underway for Meta in Louisiana and Amazon in Mississippi.

A central pillar of Entergy’s strategy, as outlined in its performance report, is a decisive transition toward cleaner energy sources. The company proudly boasts one of the cleanest large-scale power generation fleets nationwide and is committed to adding over 5,000 MW of solar capacity by 2028. Recent progress in this area includes the commissioning of five new solar facilities across Arkansas and Louisiana, collectively contributing over 700 MW of clean, renewable energy to the grid.

While aggressively pursuing renewable energy expansion, Entergy is also strategically investing in new natural gas plants to ensure a reliable energy supply to meet growing demand. Key projects currently under construction include the Delta Blues Advanced Power Station in Mississippi and the Orange County Advanced Power Station in Texas.

Recognizing the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in the Gulf South, Entergy is prioritizing the strengthening of its grid infrastructure. In the past year, the company-initiated work on 73 distribution hardening projects and 11 transmission projects, with seven of the latter already completed.

Entergy anticipates a "significant" increase in the number of completed resilience projects throughout the current year, demonstrating its commitment to providing reliable power even in the face of challenging conditions.

This comprehensive investment plan underscores Entergy's dedication to not only meeting the immediate energy needs of a rapidly growing industrial base but also to building a more sustainable and resilient energy future for the Gulf South region. The company's strategic focus on clean energy and grid modernization positions it as a key enabler of continued economic prosperity in the years to come.