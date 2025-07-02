Entergy completes sale of natural gas distribution business to Delta Utilities

Entergy announced the successful completion of the previously disclosed and approved sale of its natural gas distribution business to Delta Utilities, a company backed by Bernhard Capital Partners and based in New Orleans.

Effective immediately, Delta Utilities assumes responsibility for the day-to-day service and gas distribution operations formerly managed by Entergy.

"Today marks a major milestone as we complete the transition of our natural gas business to Delta Utilities," said Drew Marsh, chair and CEO of Entergy. "I want to especially thank our dedicated gas employees who have worked tirelessly to ensure safe, reliable service to our gas customers. We are confident Delta Utilities will continue that commitment."

The assets include approximately 3,700 miles of natural gas pipelines and 2,200 miles of service lines. Entergy Louisiana's gas business served approximately 96,000 homes and businesses in the Baton Rouge area and Entergy New Orleans' gas business served approximately 108,000 homes and businesses in New Orleans.

The transaction received all required federal and state regulatory approvals, including from the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the City of Baton Rouge/East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council and the New Orleans City Council.

"This strategic transaction allows us to sharpen our focus on Entergy's growing electric operations and invest in a stronger, more resilient energy future for the communities we serve," added Marsh.

Both Entergy and Delta Utilities are working together to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for gas customers in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.