Energy Transfer and SemGroup join forces

Energy Transfer LP and SemGroup Corporation completed their merger, which resulted in the acquisition of Tulsa-based SemGroup by Dallas-based Energy Transfer.

Effective with the opening of the market today, SemGroup will cease to be a publicly-traded company and its common stock will discontinue trading on the NYSE.

The combined operations of the two companies are expected to generate annual run-rate efficiencies of more than $170 million, consisting of commercial and operational synergies of $80 million, financial savings of $50 million and cost savings of $40 million.

Energy Transfer’s acquisition of SemGroup’s Houston Fuel Oil Terminal (HFOTCO) strengthens its crude oil transportation, terminalling, and export capabilities, and provides Energy Transfer a strategic position on the Houston Ship Channel. HFOTCO is a world-class crude oil terminal with more than 18 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity, five deep-water ship docks and seven barge docks.

To provide shippers further access from the Houston Ship Channel to markets along the Gulf Coast, Energy Transfer is constructing the Ted Collins pipeline, a 75-mile crude line that will connect HFOTCO to Energy Transfer’s Nederland terminal. The pipeline is expected to be in service in 2021, and will have an initial capacity of 500 million barrels per day.

This acquisition expands Energy Transfer’s pipeline footprint by adding crude oil and NGL gathering systems and transmission lines in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Kansas with connections to crude oil terminals in Cushing, Oklahoma. The acquisition will also provide a significant natural gas gathering and processing presence in the Alberta Basin in western Canada.