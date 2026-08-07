ENEOS Group to acquire TPC Holdings, Inc., achieving the world’s 3rd largest butadiene production capacity

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. announced that it has decided to acquire U.S. chemical producer TPC Holdings, Inc. (TPC) through ENEOS Holdings’ wholly owned U.S.subsidiary, to make TPC a wholly owned subsidiary of ENEOS Holdings.

The transaction will be implemented through a merger between the special purpose vehicle established under the U.S. subsidiary and TPC, and the parties have entered into a merger agreement. The transaction is expected to close in October 2026, subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals and fulfilling conditions set forth in the Agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, TPC will become a consolidated subsidiary (High Performance Materials Segment).

Through the transaction, ENEOS Group intends to promote “portfolio restructuring”, one of the key pillars of its Fourth Medium-Term Management Plan, to allocate resources to its base and materials businesses, which are expected to contribute to earnings in the near term.

The business environment surrounding Japan’s domestic materials industry is undergoing significant changes, including declining demand due to population decline and shifts in the competitive landscape. Against this backdrop, the U.S. materials industry is globally competitive, supported by access to low-cost shale gas-based feedstocks, and demand is expected to continue growing.

ENEOS background

ENEOS Group has a long-standing track record of safe and stable operations in the C4 chemicals business, including butadiene. It has also expanded material businesses such as elastomers globally, and has a specialty in high-performance, high-value-added products, such as solution-polymerizedstyrene-butadiene rubber (S-SBR). ENEOS Group has identified the expansion of its C4 chemicals business in the U.S. market and the strengthening of synergies with its materials business as a key growth strategy.

TPC background

TPC is a leading company in North America’s C4 chemical business and holds the largest market share in North America across several key products, including butadiene, raffinate, 1-butene and polybutene. Following the transaction, ENEOS Group will have the world’s third-largest butadiene production capacity. By strengthening its business foundation in butadiene, a key feedstock for the materials business, ENEOS Group aims to enhance its supply capabilities and responsiveness to market fluctuations. The transaction also contributes to further strengthening supply chain of materials from C4 chemicals to elastomers.

Like this news? Make BIC Magazine a Google preferred news source.

By combining ENEOS Group’s expertise in safe and stable operations with TPC’s business platform, ENEOS Group aims to enhance corporate value and strengthen the global competitiveness of its materials business, including in North America.