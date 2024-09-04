Edgewater Midstream to acquire logistics footprint in the Houston refining corridor from Shell

Edgewater Midstream LLC, a portfolio company of EnCap Flatrock Midstream, announced that it has entered into agreements with certain subsidiaries of Shell to acquire the Sinco Pipeline system and the Colex East and Colex West Terminals in the Houston refining corridor.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Sinco Pipeline system includes a series of intrastate refined products pipelines connecting the Deer Park Refinery Complex to the Colex East and Colex West Terminals, along with various other refined products and crude oil terminals along the Houston Ship Channel. With approximately 3 million barrels of motor fuels storage capacity, the Colex East and Colex West Terminals also include a strategic connection at the origin of the Colonial Pipeline, providing a direct conduit into the largest refined products pipeline in the United States, and a connection to the Explorer Pipeline which delivers refined products from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Midwest markets.

“These strategic assets are linked to consistent refinery activity, and provide critical connectivity and market flexibility for customers along the Gulf Coast,” said David Anders, Edgewater’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to execute these agreements with Shell and look forward to working closely with key customers and shippers to understand their needs and collaborate on potential growth opportunities. Our operations team is focused on providing a high level of service, and we hope our commercial efforts will enhance the logistical capabilities of the assets for the benefit of our customers and shippers.”

“We are pleased to expand our longstanding partnership with Edgewater as they establish a presence on the Gulf Coast,” said Sam Pitts, Managing Partner of EnCap Flatrock Midstream. “We are confident that these strategic assets, coupled with the commercial and operational capabilities of the Edgewater team, will provide a platform for growth and significant value for all stakeholders.”