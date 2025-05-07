Ecovyst completes acquisition of Louisiana assets from Cornerstone Chemical

Ecovyst Inc., an integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts, virgin sulfuric acid and sulfuric acid regeneration services, announced that Eco Services Operations Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ecovyst, has completed its acquisition of the Waggaman, Louisiana, sulfuric acid production assets of Cornerstone Chemical Company.

"We are excited to welcome the Waggaman team to Ecovyst and we look forward to working with our new colleagues as we integrate the Cornerstone assets into our existing network," said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst's Chief Executive Officer. "We expect the addition of the Cornerstone assets to translate into increased network flexibility and greater supply reliability for the benefit of our customers, while providing a significant increase in our capacity to serve the future growth in demand we anticipate for virgin sulfuric acid and for sulfuric acid regeneration services."