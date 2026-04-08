Eaton invests $30M in new Nebraska facility for AI data centers

Eaton announced an investment of over $30 million to increase U.S. production of its medium-voltage switchgear, the equipment used to protect, control and isolate electrical equipment in data center, utility and industrial power generation and distribution systems.

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With nearly 3,000 new data centers planned or under construction in the U.S., industrial and utility companies will face electrical power supply chain constraints. The U.S. switchgear market is projected to grow from $17.8 billion in 2024 to $31.8 billion by 2034.

To meet this demand, Eaton will open a new manufacturing facility near Omaha, Nebraska in Bellevue. The new facility will be designed and optimized to support high volume of switchgear structures at the quality and speed that AI data centers customers require. The engineered-to-order switchgear produced in the new facility can be integrated into Eaton’s prefabricated power systems, which are designed to offer customers flexibility, modularity and intelligence.

Production of air-insulated switchgear and gas-insulated switchgear at Eaton’s new 370,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin in the first half of 2027. Hiring for more than the anticipated 200 additional engineering, manufacturing and production roles is expected to begin later this year.

Here are three key points from the Eaton announcement:

New 370,000-sq-ft facility in greater Omaha area expected to begin production in 2027

Addresses surging demand from nearly 3,000 planned U.S. data centers to support modular, scalable power systems and accelerate speed to power

Expected to create over 200 engineering, manufacturing and production jobs

“Eaton is making bold investments to drive growth—expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint, adding jobs and helping customers accelerate projects,” said Mike Yelton, president, Electrical Sector at Eaton. “We’ve reimagined how data centers are built and are providing a blueprint for rapid, repeatable deployment. As we continue to invest in U.S. manufacturing, we’re grateful for the strong support from the state of Nebraska and the city of Bellevue. Our newest manufacturing investment builds on the incredible abilities of our long-term employees in the region.”

Eaton’s fully integrated grid-to-chip portfolio is helping meet the accelerating needs of data center, industrial and utility customers with repeatable, modular and scalable systems that can be deployed globally. The medium-voltage switchgear manufactured in Omaha will help customers deliver clean, safe and resilient energy from the grid and onsite energy sources.

“Eaton’s major expansion in Nebraska is evidence of the competitive advantages we offer to manufacturers,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “With unmatched affordability, a growing workforce, and business-like approach to governance, we’re making sure The Good Life is open for business. Eaton’s investment to boost production of electrical equipment in Nebraska will create great careers, while helping power the state’s energy industry.”

“Eaton’s investment in Bellevue marks a fantastic milestone for our community. We have made job creation the cornerstone of my administration, and we’re thrilled to partner with Eaton on this exciting new adventure by bringing hundreds of jobs to Bellevue. We look forward to a fruitful partnership for decades to come,” said Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike.

In Omaha, Eaton will expand its local manufacturing capacity by moving to a new facility six miles from its current site. Existing Eaton employees will transition to the new location over time.

Eaton’s investments in its global manufacturing capacity have totaled more than $1.5 billion since 2023.