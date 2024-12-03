Dow completes $150M sale of flexible packaging laminating adhesives business

Dow announced the completion of its previously announced sale of the company's flexible packaging laminating adhesives business, within Dow's Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment, for $150 million to Arkema.

The sale, announced May 2, 2024, includes five manufacturing sites in Italy, the United States, and Mexico. The business includes Solvent-Based and Solventless Laminating Adhesives and Heat Seal Coating product portfolios.

Proceeds from the transaction will support Dow's capital allocation priorities, including accelerating our growth strategies and delivering long-term shareholder value. The completion of this sale, along with the acquisition earlier this year of Circulus, a mechanical recycler, exemplifies Dow's commitment to aligning the company's portfolio with its growth strategy and circularity platforms.

"We are pleased to announce the successful completion of this divestiture, a strategic move that aligns with Dow's long-term vision. This transaction not only strengthens our core business but also positions us for future growth and innovation," said Karen S. Carter, president of Packaging & Specialty Plastics at Dow. "By focusing on our key strengths, we can enhance our ability to deliver value to our customers and stakeholders."

Dow retains its water-based laminating adhesives, acrylic adhesives, and adhesive solutions businesses, which remain core to its growth and sustainability strategies.