Dow, Ambipar announce partnership to expand circular economy

Dow and Boomera Ambipar, a Brazilian company specializing in the circular economy controlled by environmental management group, Ambipar — have taken a step towards closing the cycle in the plastic waste chain, delivering a circular economy focused on developing new solutions and involving all players in the plastic packaging cycle.

The sustainability strategy aims to encourage the conversion to a circular economy that allows the reuse of materials. The companies will work together on a pilot project to expand the collection of domestic and industrial waste that would go to landfills, ensuring that they are recycled. The project has nationwide coverage and actions are scheduled for 2023.

“The strengthening of the partnership and our commitment is an example of how Dow works to advance collaborative actions helping to close the plastics cycle. By 2035, we intend to have 100% of Dow products sold in reusable or recyclable packaging applications, and we believe that only through cooperation with the entire value chain will we be able to achieve this goal,” said Carolina Mantilla, director of sustainability, packaging and specialty plastics at Dow.

Some of the main practical actions of the partnership consist of evaluating plastic waste, preparing facilities to recover these materials, selecting models for collection and large-scale conversion, while improving the quality of all recyclable plastics and contributing to designate final market for the conversion of these recycled materials.

“We strongly believe that partnerships like this one with large companies are what make the circular economy really happen, on a large scale, and allow us to create even more innovative products,” said Gui Brammer, CEO and founder of Boomera Ambipar.

The companies will also work to develop processes to meet the specifications for advanced recycling, making it possible to expand the resin portfolio by increasing the acquisition of raw materials to explore ways of developing new plastic resins.

For more information, visit ambipar.com.