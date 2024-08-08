DOE to invest $2.2 billion to enhance U.S. electrical grid

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced $2.2 billion in funding to enhance the U.S. electrical grid, aiming to protect against extreme weather, expand capacity, and support clean energy.

The funds will benefit eight projects across 18 states, adding over 600 miles of new transmission lines and upgrading 400 miles of existing lines. This investment is part of the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships program under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The initiative aims to deliver reliable and affordable electricity to 56 million homes and businesses and to meet increasing energy demands from electrified homes, businesses, and new manufacturing facilities.

Key projects include upgrading transmission lines in California and Montana and enhancing offshore wind energy capabilities in New England. This marks the largest direct investment in the national grid in U.S. history, emphasizing the urgency due to climate change-driven extreme weather events.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm emphasized the urgency of the funding due to the increased frequency of extreme weather events, stating, 'The first half of 2024 has already broken records for the hottest days in Earth’s history.'

The funding will support reconductoring, which involves replacing conventional transmission lines with advanced conductors, a method that will use existing rights-of-way to expedite the permitting process.

The largest allocation, $700 million, is designated for a project in North Dakota and Montana aimed at constructing a 3,000 megawatt High-Voltage Direct Current Voltage Source Converter, which will connect the Western and Eastern Interconnections.

California is set to receive a significant portion of the funding, including a $600 million grant for reconductoring over 100 miles of transmission lines and an additional roughly $89 million to empower four tribes to develop their own microgrids.

A project in New England will receive $389 million to upgrade interconnection points for offshore wind energy, enabling an additional 4,800 megawatts of capacity, sufficient to power around 2 million homes.