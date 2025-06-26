DOE selects $15M in projects advancing energy storage, critical infrastructure resiliency

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Electricity (OE) announced three innovative energy storage projects selected to receive up to $5 million each as part of the Critical Facility Energy Resilience (CiFER) initiative.

These projects aim to demonstrate how emerging storage technologies can enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure during power outages and emergency situations.

Funded through the CiFER Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) released in August 2024, the selected projects will focus on deploying and testing next-generation storage solutions capable of maintaining power at essential facilities—including emergency services, water treatment centers, and healthcare sites.

“This $15 million investment deepens our commitment to modernizing the nation’s electric grid through innovative energy storage technology solutions,” said Gil Bindewald, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Electricity. “Maintaining critical infrastructure will ensure the nation’s electricity grid remains reliable, resilient and secure as we navigate different emerging threats.”

The selected projects are:

Binghamton University (Endicott, NY)

Project: Resilient Energy System based on high-voltage PhosphatE Cell Technology (RESPECT)

Binghamton University and its partners will develop and demonstrate a grid-scale Bio-Mineralized Lithium Mixed-Metal Phosphate battery system. The project will support energy resilience at a critical services facility, such as a fire station or water treatment plant.

DOE Award: $5,000,000

Inlyte Energy (Occidental, CA)

Project: Iron and Sodium Long Duration Battery for Multi-day Resilience and Renewable Shifting in High Wildfire Risk Zone

Inlyte and its partners will demonstrate a long-duration energy storage system using iron and sodium chemistry at the Alliance Redwoods site. The project will help ensure energy reliability in an area vulnerable to wildfire-related disruptions.

DOE Award: $4.1 million

Long Hill Energy Partners (Lancaster, CA)

Project: Demonstration of Low-Cost, Organic Quinone Flow Battery

In partnership with Quino Energy, this project will deploy an organic quinone flow battery at the High Desert Regional Health Center in Los Angeles County. The system aims to provide sustainable backup power for critical healthcare operations.

DOE Award: $5,000,000

These projects reflect DOE’s broader mission to transition energy storage innovations from early-stage research into real-world applications that safeguard vital infrastructure and enhance national energy security.