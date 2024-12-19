DOE announces $1.3B in funding for CCUS technologies

The Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) opened applications for up to $1.3 billion in funding to catalyze investments in transformative carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies.
This funding—provided by OCED’s Carbon Capture Demonstration Projects Program and the Carbon Capture Large-Scale Pilot Projects Program—will help to catalyze the development and commercialization of carbon capture technologies with significant investments targeting the design, construction, and operation of large-scale point-source carbon capture projects. OCED aims to use this funding to enhance the confidence of commercial entities in adopting CCUS technologies, broaden the market for electricity generation and industrial emitters, and reduce costs to expand the feasibility of CCUS implementation across facilities.
This funding aims to help create good-paying jobs, reduce pollution to deliver healthier communities, and ensure America’s global leadership in developing cost-effective emissions reducing technologies for the nation's electricity generation and industrial sectors.
Commercial demonstration of advanced carbon capture technologies, integrated with reliable transportation and storage infrastructure, is necessary for the widespread deployment of carbon capture technologies.
For this opportunity, OCED plans to fund up to 11 projects across three main topic areas:
- Topic area 1 - Carbon capture demonstration projects: Up to $750 million for commercial-scale carbon capture demonstration projects integrated with carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation and storage infrastructure at up to one coal-fired power plant and up to two industrial facilities that advance technical maturity, reduce uncertainty in cost and performance, and increase the potential for the technology to be replicated and deployed at additional facilities.
- Topic area 2 - Carbon capture large-scale pilot projects: Up to $450 million for large-scale carbon capture pilot projects that demonstrate transformative technological advances in carbon capture, enabling increased capture efficiency, reduced cost, and improved environmental performance.
- Topic area 3 - Carbon capture demonstration projects program – Infrastructure planning and design: Up to $100 million for the planning and design of shared CO2 transport and storage infrastructure that networks of nearby carbon capture projects can use. This support aims to demonstrate how bringing different carbon capture projects together can reduce the cost for CCUS and enable more widespread adoption of CCUS by a broader range of emitters. Topic area 3 is being offered in joint collaboration with the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management to bolster the coordination of CO2 transport development and demonstration efforts across DOE.