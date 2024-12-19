DOE announces $1.3B in funding for CCUS technologies

The Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) opened applications for up to $1.3 billion in funding to catalyze investments in transformative carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies.

This funding—provided by OCED’s Carbon Capture Demonstration Projects Program and the Carbon Capture Large-Scale Pilot Projects Program—will help to catalyze the development and commercialization of carbon capture technologies with significant investments targeting the design, construction, and operation of large-scale point-source carbon capture projects. OCED aims to use this funding to enhance the confidence of commercial entities in adopting CCUS technologies, broaden the market for electricity generation and industrial emitters, and reduce costs to expand the feasibility of CCUS implementation across facilities.

This funding aims to help create good-paying jobs, reduce pollution to deliver healthier communities, and ensure America’s global leadership in developing cost-effective emissions reducing technologies for the nation's electricity generation and industrial sectors.

Commercial demonstration of advanced carbon capture technologies, integrated with reliable transportation and storage infrastructure, is necessary for the widespread deployment of carbon capture technologies.

For this opportunity, OCED plans to fund up to 11 projects across three main topic areas: