Diversified Energy to acquire Maverick Natural Resources for $1.35B

Diversified Energy, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Maverick Natural Resources, a portfolio company of EIG for total consideration of approximately $1.35 billion.

The acquisition combines two complementary asset packages, pairing high-quality Proved Developed Producing weighted production assets with the lowest corporate decline and capital intensity among peers. The acquisition of Maverick by Diversified adds immediate scale, increases liquids production, and creates a combined company with long-term free cash flow generation, superior unit cash margins, and a compelling sustainability profile.

The acquisition further executes upon Diversified's strategy for maintaining the optionality of multiple development opportunities through established joint venture partnerships across the combined portfolio of vast undeveloped acreage in multiple high-returning basins. A portion of the acquisition directly offsets Diversified's core Western Anadarko position with active development in the Cherokee Play, and provides a new Permian asset base with multiple zones in the Northern Delaware Basin.

The combined company is expected to generate substantial free cash flow, delivering strong, consistent shareholder value creation through disciplined debt reduction, a sustainable fixed dividend, and strategic share repurchases. The combined company will have an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion and operate across five distinct operating regions, with a combined production base of approximately ~1,200 MMcfe/d (~200 Mboe/d).

"This acquisition expands our unique and highly focused energy production company with a complementary portfolio of attractive, high-quality assets. We have a proven track record of unlocking value from acquisitions while maintaining our commitment to sustainability leadership, and this acquisition provides us with great assets and employees that complement this strategy. The acquired producing assets have demonstrated leading well performance and are a natural fit with our operating advantage and existing acreage. Notably, the combined footprint in Oklahoma and the Western Anadarko Basin creates one of the largest in terms of production and acreage, which includes the emerging Cherokee formation.

Diversified shareholders will share in the significant upside potential of the combined company, with its cash flow projected to provide durable and consistent returns and enabling significant debt reduction, further enhancing our long-term value creation proposition. We view commodity, geography, asset, and business segment diversification as strategic advantages that drive more resilient and consistent free cash flow and long-term value creation for our combined company.

Diversified anticipates benefiting from the additional capital investment optionality for organic cash flow generation from joint venture partnerships that continue to optimize our combined high-quality asset base. We plan to leverage Maverick's experienced technical asset development team to unlock undeveloped acreage potential through an even larger combined footprint, and I am confident that Diversified's management team will bring its expertise in efficiently integrating acquisitions to further expand our Smarter Asset Management practices.

We have created a strong platform of people and financial resources to build and operate an organization that continues to be the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce American energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and drive shareholder value," said Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified Energy.

"Today marks an important milestone for all of us at Maverick Natural Resources. We have great respect for the innovative approach and stewardship demonstrated by the team at Diversified and are pleased to enter into this partnership. Maverick has built a strong foundation of execution and efficiency across our portfolio, and we look forward to combining our complementary portfolio of assets with Diversified. I would also like to express my gratitude to the team at Maverick for their hard work and dedication in supporting our strategic efforts and contributing to this achievement," said Rick Gideon, CEO of Maverick Natural Resources.

"We are extremely pleased to have entered into this acquisition and look forward to contributing as a core shareholder. We aim to work closely with the Diversified management team and Board to support the Company's focus on delivering long-term value. Diversified is uniquely positioned in the upstream space with a differentiated business model and a history of operational excellence. The combination of Maverick's assets with Diversified's existing footprint represents a strategic opportunity that we believe can support value creation for all stakeholders," said Jeannie Powers, Managing Director and Head of Domestic Traditional Energy, EIG.

The company will continue to be led by its proven management team that reflects the strengths and capabilities of the organization. Upon closing, Mr. Hutson will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. Diversified's current Chair of the Board, David Johnson, will continue to serve as the Chair of the Company's Board.

Upon completion of the acquisition, the company's Board will consist of eight directors, six of whom are members of the current Diversified Board, including Mr. Hutson, and two of whom will be designated by EIG.

Due to other commitments, Sylvia Kerrigan has resigned from the company's Board of Directors effective as of January 24, 2025. Ms. Kerrigan, who has been a member of the Board since 2021, is leaving the Board in good standing and on amicable terms. Upon her departure from the Board, it is expected that the current Board and Remuneration committee member David Turner has been appointed chair of the Remuneration Committee and join the Nomination and Governance Committee effective January 25, 2025. Additionally, Sandy Stash will be appointed lead independent director effective January 25, 2025.

"On behalf of our Board and Diversified's management team, we thank Sylvia for her service to the Company. We have valued and appreciated her insight and industry expertise. We wish her well in her future endeavors," said David Johnson, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

The Board unanimously considers the acquisition to be in the best interests of the shareholders of the company as a whole. The Board believes the acquisition would provide Diversified with significantly increased scale, long-term free cash generation, superior unit cash margins, low decline production base, a compelling environmental profile and a robust regional consolidation opportunity.